Int’l Men’s Day: Polaris Bank Partners Clinic To Offer Free Prostrate Cancer Screening

Following the remarkable success of its 2024 free prostate cancer screening programme, which delivered life-saving early detection to hundreds of Nigerian men, Polaris Bank has once again partnered with the foremost Men’s Health Clinic to launch the 2025 edition of its flagship male wellness initiative themed, “Men, Your Health Matters – Get Screened Today!” A statement yesterday said the bank would provide completely free prostate cancer screening for 250 men aged 40 and above from November 24 to December 31, 2025.

Prostate cancer remains the second most common cancer among Nigerian men, but early detection offers a survival rate exceeding 98%.

Building on last year’s overwhelming impact, Polaris Bank is fully sponsoring another round of comprehensive, painless, and confidential screenings that include PSA blood test, Digital Rectal Examination (DRE), and one-on-one specialist consultation at no cost whatsoever to beneficiaries.

Commenting on the exercise, Polaris Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Kayode Lawal, said: “The feedback and lives touched in 2024 reaffirmed our commitment to men’s health.

We are delighted to sustain this tradition, remove every barrier to early detection, and welcome more men into the Polaris Bank family with seamless, rewarding banking experiences.”

On his part, Mr. Akin Oteniya, Founder and Chief Medical Director of Men’s Health Clinic, added: “Last year’s collaboration with Polaris Bank set a gold standard for corporate health responsibility in Nigeria.

We are proud to partner again in 2025 to deliver dignified, expert care and continue saving lives through early intervention.” Participation is open to all men aged 40 and above.

To ensure a smooth and rewarding process, every participant – whether an existing customer or not – is required to have (or open) a Polaris Bank account.

Noncustomers can indicate during registration if they would like to be contacted immediately to open an account in minutes with zero opening balance and no charges.

Only 250 fully sponsored slots are available on a strict first-come, first-served basis. Results and personalised counselling will be provided within 48 hours.

Through this initiative, Polaris Bank and Men’s Health Clinic are directly contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) by promoting universal access to preventive healthcare, reducing non-communicable disease mortality through early detection, and advancing health equity for Nigerian men.

Interested persons have been advised to register through this link https:// bit.ly/PCScreening2025.