Int’l Men’s Day: Coordinator Seeks Recognition For Men

The Coordinator of the International Men’s Day Nigeria Sanmi Falobi has said recognising the contributions of men in making society better is for the good of all.

According to, the observance of November 19 as International Men’s Day in over 90 countries is an opportunity to celebrate men and their contributions to the workplace, their families and society, hence, it is instructive that Nigeria cannot be left behind in commemorating IMD.

He said: “The significance of drawing awareness and galvanising stakeholders (government, private sector, organisations, families, and individuals) in Nigeria to have a cluster of events and initiatives to commemorate the IMD 2024 with the theme, ‘Positive Male Role Models’ is the opportunity to promote values, character and responsibilities associated with being a man, and sharing perspectives and passing across ideals to enhance and celebrate the contribution of men to their families, workplace, society and national life.”

