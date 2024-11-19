Int’l Men’s Day: Celebrating Positive Male Role Models, Promoting Men’s Mental Health

Share

International Men’s Day (IMD), first observed in 1999, honours and celebrates men whose lives, achievements, and contributions bring significant change in various spheres, such as family, marriage, childcare, community, and the country at large.

International Men’s Day (IMD), observed annually on November 19, is a significant global event that highlights the positive contributions of men to society, promotes gender equality, and raises awareness about the mental and general well-being of men and boys.

Celebrated in over 80 countries, this day brings attention to issues affecting men’s lives and it also advocates for solutions that foster men’s growth, health, and inclusivity.

The theme for International Men’s Day 2024, “Positive Male Role Models,” focuses on the importance of showcasing men who contribute positively to their communities and inspire healthier approaches to life.

This year’s theme emphasizes the need for open conversations about men’s mental health and emotional well-being.

These areas are often overlooked due to societal pressures and stereotypes thus more men choose to die in silence.

The Vision Of International Men’s Day

The idea of International Men’s Day was conceived by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history professor from Trinidad and Tobago who launched the event to commemorate his father’s birthday and underline the value men bring to their families and communities.

Since its global recognition in 1999, IMD has evolved into a platform for discussing men’s health issues, celebrating their achievements, and advocating for positive changes that benefit both men and society as a whole.

Why The 2024 Theme Matters

The 2024 theme, “Positive Male Role Models,” serves as a call to action for society to recognise men who embody values of empathy, resilience, and integrity.

These role models play a critical role in encouraging younger generations to adopt healthy and positive behaviours.

By addressing the traditional expectations placed on men such as suppressing emotions or conforming to rigid ideas of masculinity this year’s International Men’s Day seeks to break down barriers and promote a more holistic view of male identity.

Mental Health And Societal Expectations

One of the focal points of International Men’s Day 2024 is mental health.

Men are often less likely than women to seek help or talk openly about their mental health due to societal norms.

Society has placed men in a tight situation where they are seen as Alpha beings or programmed.

We need to enter the cave of man’s mind and encourage him to talk.

Fear of being put down, physical violence, emotional abuse, shame, and guilt-tripped are a few reasons men don’t pour out their emotions.

These norms can lead to feelings of isolation and may contribute to higher rates of mental health issues among men, including depression and anxiety.

Highlighting positive male role models can help change the narrative, encouraging more men to seek help, share their experiences, and adopt healthier emotional practices.

Key Objectives Of International Men’s Day 2024

Promote positive role models:

Highlight men who contribute to their communities through kindness, leadership, and support.

Wole Soyinka, a Noble laureate and political activist; Ken Saro-Wiwa, an environmental activist, businessman and writer; Gani Fawehinmi, a human rights lawyer and activist; Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, a musician and artist are a few examples of men with greater societal impacts worth celebrating.

Address mental health:

This year’s IMD tends to foster open dialogue about mental health challenges and break down the stigma suffered by men.

Mental health remains a topic that is often misunderstood, stigmatized, and overlooked, especially for men.

For far too long, men have been expected to suppress their emotions, to tough it out, to soldier on through difficult times.

By breaking down the walls of stigma and shame surrounding men’s mental health, we can start addressing this critical issue with compassion, understanding, and empathy.

Untreated mental health conditions in men can lead to physical health issues like heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Challenge harmful stereotypes:

Men are encouraged to redefine masculinity by embracing vulnerability and emotional openness.

Celebrate achievements:

Also, a major focus of this year’s International Men’s Day is identifying and celebrating the diverse achievements of men in various fields who have contributed to societal growth.

Support community development:

Another crucial aspect of this year’s celebration is strengthening community bonds by promoting the active participation of men in social and community initiatives.

How To Participate In 2024 International Men’s Day

There are many ways to mark International Men’s Day 2024.

Events such as workshops, mental health awareness campaigns, and panel discussions featuring influential male role models can be organized.

Educational institutions, community groups, and workplaces are also encouraged to host events that foster conversations around mental health and celebrate men who inspire others.

Also, social media campaigns on mental health for men using relevant hashtags can help spread awareness and reach a wider audience.

Engaging in these discussions can contribute to changing perceptions about masculinity and empowering men to live more fulfilling lives.

International Men’s Day 2024, with its theme of “Positive Male Role Models,” offers an opportunity to challenge outdated perceptions of manhood and to promote a culture where men feel supported to be open, resilient, and empathetic.

By recognizing the value of role models who embody positive traits, this year’s observance seeks to inspire men worldwide to prioritize their mental well-being and build stronger, healthier communities.

