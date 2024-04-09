Int’l Law Association Honours Ex-Ekiti Gov, Fayemi

The Nigerian branch of the International Law Association (ILA), has honoured the former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, with the International Law Outstanding Achievement Medal.

The Award was presented at the President’s Dinner and Award Night organized as part of the 7th Annual Law Conference of the Association held in Abuja.

In attendance at the event are more than 100 participants both in person and online including the President of the Association, Professor Damilola Olawuyi (SAN), the Speaker, of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, the Chairman, Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Value, Federal House of Representatives, Fatoba Olusola Steve, the Director-General of Ogun State’s Public-Private Partnerships Agency, Dr Dapo Oduwole, members of the judiciary, and the Director of the Nigeria Country Office of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Dr Oluwatobiloba Moody among other dignitaries.

The event featured a high-level keynote conversation with Fayemi. The conversation reflected upon the extraordinary career of Fayemi who rose from humble beginnings to receive a doctorate in international diplomacy from King’s College London, became former Governor of Ekiti State, former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), former Minister of Mines and Steel Development in the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2018, and pioneer President of the Forum of Règions of Africa.

In his address, Fayemi noted that his passion for research and advocacy spurred in him a passionate desire to contribute his quota to national development.

The former minister hinted at the need for Nigeria to parade the best minds at the international level if the country is to regain its place of pride in international diplomacy.

Fayemi decried the prevailing absence of Ambassadors in key diplomatic posts and how this may significantly hinder ongoing steps by the government to attract foreign investment, including diaspora direct investments, which he noted are urgently needed to accelerate Nigeria’s path towards sustainable development.

Also presented with the International Law Outstanding Achievement Medal (Academic Category) is Professor Mohammed Tawfiq Ladan, the Director General (DG) of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies. Professor Ladan.

In presenting the award to Professor Ladan, the President of ILA, Nigeria, Professor Olawuyi, revealed that the ILA Outstanding Achievement Medal is the highest and most prestigious award of the ILA, which is presented for outstanding lifetime contributions in the field of international law and diplomacy.

Professor Olawuyi confirmed that the inaugural prize was presented in 2023 to Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN), former Attorney General of the Federation of Nigeria and former member of the International Law Commission.

Professor Olawuyi, said, “Recipients of this prestigious award represent Nigeria’s finest in terms of foreign policy and diplomacy.

“We are greatly inspired by their exemplary dedication to international law and diplomacy, as well as their consistent track record of mentoring the next generation.”