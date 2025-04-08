Int’l Law Association Alerts Tinubu On Quality Representation

Share

The International Law Association (ILA), Nigerian Branch, has emphasized the importance of Nigeria having quality representation abroad as critical to enhancing trade and investment opportunities.

The Association, therefore, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint skilled international law experts as ambassadors to Nigeria’s foreign missions, particularly to address issues such as trade tariff disputes.

According to the Association, ambassadors with expertise in international law and diplomacy would help Nigeria mitigate the disruptive effects of unilateralism and global isolation on the flow of goods and services across borders.

The ILA noted that the recent sweeping trade tariffs announced by United States President Donald Trump could destabilize international trade, making it imperative for President Tinubu to urgently replace ambassadors recalled from foreign missions with competent and qualified individuals.

This, the association argued, would ensure that Nigeria does not become a casualty of escalating global trade tensions.

President of the Nigerian Branch of the ILA, Professor Damilola Olawuyi, made this appeal on Tuesday during a press conference to mark the commencement of the 8th Annual Conference of the Association, held at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

Olawuyi said that the conference, themed “Fostering Trade and Investment Integration for Sustainable Development: The Role of International Law”, aims to explore how international law can enhance the movement of goods and services across borders.

It also seeks to promote knowledge-sharing among Nigerians interested in the study and practice of international law and the global promotion of peace and justice.

“2025 conference provides a timely opportunity to examine the role of international law in fostering trade integration.

“Just a few days ago, U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping trade tariffs that have left the world uncertain about the future of international trade.

“In an era of rising unilateral trade measures, international law and diplomacy will be central in reducing the disruptive impacts of isolationism.

“Africa must prepare, or else our businesses risk becoming casualties in these growing tensions. The big question is: Are we ready in Nigeria to respond effectively?

“Unfortunately, one cannot confidently say so, especially given that we currently lack ambassadors representing Nigeria’s interests at our permanent missions abroad. It’s been nearly two years since President Tinubu recalled all ambassadors, yet replacements have not been announced. While we commend the ongoing selection process, it must prioritize expertise—particularly in international law and diplomacy.

“Nigeria’s ability to attract mutually beneficial trade and investment partnerships now depends largely on the quality of our representation abroad.

“We, therefore, urge Mr. President to, as a matter of urgency, appoint highly skilled international law experts as ambassadors to Nigeria’s foreign missions, including those at the World Trade Organization (WTO), UNCTAD, UNESCO, and other UN agencies.”

Also speaking at the event, ABUAD Vice Chancellor Smaranda Olarinde called on the federal government to eliminate barriers to trade in goods and services across borders.

She noted that doing so would help leverage the innovations and products developed by Nigerian universities, including ABUAD, to meet global demand.

She further appealed to the government to certify ABUAD’s Industrial Park as a free trade zone as part of strategic efforts to promote local content and industrial growth.

The chairperson of the Conference Organizing Committee, Adenike Akinsemolu, highlighted the significance of hosting the conference at ABUAD for the first time.

“For the very first time, we are bringing this prestigious gathering to a university setting—Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD). In the past, our conferences have always been held in Lagos and Abuja. This shift represents a major step toward decentralizing access and deepening regional engagement across the country,” she said.

