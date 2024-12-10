Int’l Human Rights Day: SERAP, NGE Call For End To Media Repression In Nigeria

Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) have condemned what they termed the growing suppression of press freedom and freedom of expression in Nigeria.

In a statement jointly signed by the Deputy Director of SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, and the General Secretary of the NGE, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, in commemoration of the International Human Rights Day, the organizations expressed sadness over the use of “repressive laws” such as the Cybercrimes Act and certain National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) codes to target journalists, critics, and media houses.

The statement criticized the escalating crackdown on journalists through unlawful detentions, harassment, and the misuse of legal frameworks.

SERAP and NGE noted that despite 25 years of democracy, Nigeria continues to face challenges in ensuring media freedom and human rights, a reality compounded by increasing impunity for violations.

While referencing the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), stated that 2024 has seen 110 verified attacks on journalists and media workers, surpassing the total for 2023 and that state actors, law enforcement, and private individuals have been implicated in these abuses, which range from physical attacks and harassment to unlawful arrests and imprisonment, the organizations detailed several incidents of abuse against journalists, including: the detention of ICIR staff members over alleged cyberstalking, harassment of News Central TV journalists by police in Lagos, the arrest of photojournalists covering protests in Abuja, and attacks on Channels Television journalists in Kano by unidentified assailants.

“These cases illustrate the increasing risks faced by journalists, bloggers, and human rights defenders,” the organizations added.

SERAP and NGE asked the Federal Government (FG) to immediately release all detained journalists and activists, review and amend repressive laws like the Cybercrimes Act and Criminal Code Act, strengthen the independence of regulatory bodies like the NBC to ensure impartiality and investigate and prosecute perpetrators of human rights violations.

They also called on President Bola Tinubu, state governors, and the National Assembly to align national laws with international human rights standards, ensure accountability for abuses, and uphold press freedom as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and international treaties.

The organizations further appealed to the international community to hold Nigerian authorities accountable for human rights violations and to support efforts to promote freedom of expression and media independence in the country.

“Freedom of expression and press freedom are the bedrock of democracy,” the statement emphasized, urging collective action to safeguard these rights in Nigeria.

SERAP and the NGE stressed that Nigeria must prioritize accountability, justice, and reforms to protect the fundamental freedoms of its citizens.

Earlier in his remarks, the President of the NGE, Eze Anaba, re-affirmed the commitment of the Guild to the rule of law, adding that “it is our responsibility to be alert, to engage and responsive to the challenges of today.”

Anaba also questioned the situation in Ekiti State where a human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, was dragged to court in chains for allegedly libelling a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Afe Babalola.

Share

Please follow and like us: