Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State has heavily criticized Nigeria’s high rate of human rights abuse as the world celebrates the 2024 International Human Rights Day.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in marking the 2024 Human Rights Day, the Labour Party (LP) national leader condemned the abuse of citizens by the privileged through the instrument of the state.

According to the economic leader, it was unfortunate that the country remains notorious for human rights abuse among the comity of nations.

New Telegraph reports that human rights is a global desire that demonstrates the inalienable rights to which every human being, of course including every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe, social status, or religion, is entitled.

Speaking on the commemoration, Obi highlighted rights abuse in Nigeria including abuse of power and public offices by politicians, extrajudicial arrests, and killing by security agencies, among others.

He said, “I am again adding my voice to that of the global community as we mark Human Rights Day. It is said that Human rights are the foundation for peaceful, just, and inclusive societies.

“On a day like this, therefore, we ought to judge for ourselves how we have progressed or retrogressed in respecting the human rights of our citizens.

“As much as I would like to sing the praises of our nation, however, the obvious realities witnessed daily by Nigerians are saddening.” He regretted that the country ranks 21st among countries with the worst record for human rights abuse; stressing the hostile environment the country has become for journalists and arrests of reporters for carrying out their legitimate duties. “The gross disrespect for the human rights of the citizens, abuse of power and public offices, extrajudicial arrests and punishments for perceived wrongs, and so many other manifestations of human rights abuse stare us in the face and are very worrisome. “The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recently reported that it receives more than two million complaints annually regarding human rights abuses across Nigeria. “It is worth noting that millions of others have neither the willpower to stand up against the abuse of their rights nor the voice to speak out and seek help. “Our nation has sadly remained notorious for human rights abuse. We have been ranked 21st among the countries with the worst record for human rights and rule of law violations in the world in 2022. We are also ranked the 15th weakest state out of 177 countries measured on the Fragile State Index for 2023. “Aside from continually denying the citizens their right to freedom of speech, we are now among West Africa’s most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists”, he stated. The former Governor of Anambra State further called on the nation’s leaders to respect the rule of law and protect the rights of the citizens. He called for unity of the country across religious and ethnic divides. “We must, therefore, discontinue this dangerous path of ruin, which continues to hamper our development. “Respect for the rule of law and human rights remains the biggest intangible asset any nation can have, which not only fosters peace in the country but makes it attractive to foreign investors and external organizations. “By the commemoration of today’s event, I hope we, the leaders, will begin to champion the respect of the rights of our people. “I also hope that we, the people, begin to tear down the walls of tribe and religion and begin to appreciate and respect one another as humans,” Obi added.

