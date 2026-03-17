Int’l Global Air Cargo Up By 5.6%, Says IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released the data on January 2026 global air cargo markets, showing that total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTK), rose by 5.6 per cent compared to January 2025 levels (+7.2% for international operations).

Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTK), increased by 3.6 per cent compared to January 2025 (+5.7% for international operations). “The demand for air cargo had a robust start to 2026, recording 5.6 per cent year-on-year growth in January.

At the regional level, the story is more polarised. Carriers in Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe all reported faster growth than the global average. In contrast, carriers in the Americas reported aggregate contractions,” said IATA.

“The resilience of air cargo will continue to be tested in the coming months. In addition to the longrunning uncertainties of evolving US trade policies, the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East will weigh heavily on global supply chains.

Addressing these topics will add extra importance to discussions at the upcoming World Cargo Symposium in Lima, Peru (10-12 March 2026) where strengthening air cargo’s adaptability and efficiency through digitalisation and other measures will be a key focus,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Average fares are expected to fall in real terms over the course of 2026, continuing a long-established trend of ever more affordable air travel.

This is despite persistent cost pressures from rising infrastructure charges, onerous regulatory burdens, and the mounting cost of the energy transition. In the face of these costs and regulatory pressures, it is notable that 2025 saw the slowest rate of new airline start-ups since 1999.

Governments that value competition should consider this a canary in the coal mine. To protect and enhance the consumer benefits of connectivity, these cost and regulatory issues must be addressed,” said Walsh.

Several factors in the operating environment, IATA noted, include the global goods trade, which grew by 4.9 per cent year-on-year in December 2025. Jet fuel prices decreased by 6.5 per cent year-onyear in January. Global manufacturing sentiment strengthened in January, with the global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising above the 50-point expansion threshold to 51.8, its highest level in over a year and a half.

The PMI for new export orders climbed to 49.9, slightly below the growth threshold but the highest in 10 months, reflecting mixed but cautiously optimistic industrial growth. Meanwhile, African airlines saw a 18.2 per cent year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in January, the strongest growth of all regions.

Capacity increased by 6.5 per cent year-on-year, while AsiaPacific airlines saw a 7.8 per cent year-on-year growth in air cargo demand in January, maintaining the region’s role as the primary engine of the industry expansion.

Capacity increased by 3.3 per cent year-on-year. North American carriers, on the other hand, saw a 0.5 per cent year-on-year decline in air cargo in January. North America was the only region to show a decrease in capacity, declining by 0.2 per cent year-on-year.

European airlines saw a 6.9 per cent year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in January. Capacity increased 4.9 per cent year-on-year. The report also shows that Middle Eastern carriers saw a 9.3 per cent year-on-year increase in air cargo demand in January.

Capacity increased by 9.9 per cent year-on-year, the strongest rise of all regions. Latin American and Caribbean carriers saw a 2.0 per cent year-on-year decrease in air cargo demand in January, the weakest performance among all regions. Meanwhile, capacity increased by 2.3 per cent year-on-year.