Intl’ Friendlies: Umar, Ebuehi in; Awoniyi, Aina out

Super Eagles handler, Jose Peseiro, has called up Sadiq Umar and Tyrone Ebuehi to replace injured Nottingham Forest players Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina on the Super Eagles squad for International Friendly games against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.

Both players have been confirmed Injured by their English Premier League Club and will have their spots taken by others. Real Sociedad forward, Sadiq Umar, is back with the Super Eagles after a long time out, while Empoli defender, Tyrone Ebuehi. also makes a return.

Peseiro will get his first check on the lanky forward who last played for Nigeria in March 2022, during the ill-fated World Cup playoff loss to Ghana. The upcoming friendly matches will take place in Portugal this week, with Nigeria scheduled to face Saudi Arabia on October 13 before taking on Mozambique, days later.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Peseiro is facing a selection headache ahead of the friendly matches according to the report. The Portuguese invited eight forwards to the squad, most of whom are in good form and eager to play. But the question on the lips of the football faithful is, ‘who will Peseiro pick for the starting lineup?’

The eight forwards invited are Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Terem Moffi and Victor Boniface. Peseiro has favoured a four-striker formation with two widemen and two centre forwards, which means all eight could get a chance to feature across the two games. In the last game against Sao Tome and Principe in September, Iheanacho and Lookman played on the flanks while Osimhen and Awoniyi played down the middle.