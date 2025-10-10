Brazil put on a dazzling display in Seoul, thrashing South Korea 5-0 in an international friendly on Friday, October 10, 2025.

At the Seoul World Cup Stadium, Estêvão Willian and Rodrygo Goes both struck twice, while Vinícius Júnior added the fifth goal to seal the dominant win.

From the kickoff, Brazil controlled the match, claiming around 68% of possession and launching 18 shots, as they took full command under coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Their performance sent a clear message ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, especially as they seek redemption after a mixed Copa América run.

The emphatic victory not only boosts morale but also sharpens the team’s momentum in what is shaping up to be a critical season.

As of now, reactions on social media are pouring in, with fans praising Brazil’s clinical finishing and attacking cohesion.