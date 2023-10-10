Int’l Direct Remittance To Mobile Wallets Now A Reality – PSB

The customers of Smartcash Payment Service Bank (PSB) Limited, a subsidiary of Airtel Nigeria can now receive international remittances in naira to their mobile wallets.

The company who disclosed this on Tuesday said the collaboration is made possible through a partnership with Thunes, a cross-border payments infrastructure provider.

According to the company, by just exchanging their phone numbers, which also serve as their account numbers, customers of Smartcash PSB will be able to receive inward remittances from all over the world directly into their Smartcash accounts.

It added that across the Smartcash agent network, funds can be accessed quickly and without cost to the recipient.

Financial service companies have formed agreements to expedite remittances since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) declared in July of this year that the naira will be a payment option for those sending money home from abroad.

In August, MoMo PSB also signed a partnership agreement with Saana Capital LLC a licensed International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) to facilitate seamless inbound and outbound transfers across Africa.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the new service, the Managing Director of Smartcash PSB, Muyiwa Ebitanmi, said the service is set to solve another challenge with receiving funds from family and friends abroad.

“This will help those financially excluded by providing a hassle-free and efficient solution for individuals in the diaspora looking to send money quickly to their loved ones in Nigeria.

“We are delighted to partner with Thunes on cross-border transfers that bring unprecedented convenience and speed to international remittances, making it easier than ever for Nigerians to enjoy seamless transactions at a global scale via their Smartcash accounts. This service will not only improve the financial well-being of our customers but also contribute to the economic growth and spending capacity of Smartcash account holders in the country,” he said in a statement released by the company.

Commenting on the partnership, Vice President of Network Development, Middle East and Africa at Thunes Asma Ben Gamra, said:

“Our partnership with Smartcash PSB aims to simplify transactions for millions of Nigerians in the US, Europe and beyond, making it easier for them to support their families back home.

With a population of 224 million and an extensive international diaspora, Nigeria is one of the world’s largest markets for remittances, with $20.9 billion, paid in during 2022 according to the World Bank.

Thunes has deep experience supporting banks and digital wallets to enable cross-border payments seamlessly, transparently, and in real-time.”

Smartcash PSB was launched in 2022 to help unbanked populations better access banking services and the digital economy.

The Central Bank of Nigeria granted the Payment Service Bank (PSB) license to entities and investors who seek to comply with its policies and obtain its objective, to enhance financial inclusion by increasing access to deposit products, payments, and remittance services to individuals, small businesses, low-income households and other financially excluded entities.