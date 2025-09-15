Int’l Democracy Day: MRA Calls For Protection Of Free Expression, Civic Space

As Nigeria joined the global community to mark 2025 International Day of Democracy, the Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has urged governments at all levels to recommit to strengthening democratic institutions, safeguarding civic space, and protecting freedom of expression as essential pillars of democracy.

2025 theme, “Achieving Gender Equality, Action by Action,” resonates deeply in Nigeria, where women remain largely marginalized in governance. MRA stressed that gender equality is not only a human right but also a fundamental requirement for a resilient and inclusive democracy.

In a statement issued in Lagos to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the Day, Mr. John Gbadamosi, MRA’s Programme Officer, reminded leaders that democracy goes beyond periodic elections. He said democracy is about creating an open society where transparency, accountability, equal participation, and human rights are guaranteed.

Gbadamosi called on governments to promote women’s political participation through affirmative measures that increase their representation in elective and appointive offices. He emphasized that gender equality must be pursued step by step—through laws, policies, and everyday practices that dismantle discrimination.

He further urged governments to combat disinformation, protect information integrity through inclusive multi-stakeholder approaches, and ensure civil society organisations and citizens can freely associate, assemble, and criticise government without fear of reprisals.

Highlighting Nigeria’s democratic challenges, Gbadamosi listed shrinking civic space, rising disinformation, and frequent attacks on journalists as threats to democratic gains. He warned that corruption remains one of the biggest betrayals of Nigeria’s democracy, enriching a few while millions remain in poverty.

While acknowledging Nigeria’s progress since the return to civilian rule, including the longest stretch of democratic governance in its history, Gbadamosi lamented the harassment of journalists, growing intolerance of dissent, and weak implementation of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act. He argued that these issues show that Nigeria’s democratic culture is still fragile.

Although democracy has not yet delivered its full dividends, he insisted it still offers the best path forward for Nigeria. By collective, step-by-step action, he said, the country can build a democracy that works for everyone.

To strengthen and sustain democracy, MRA urged federal and state governments to guarantee freedom of expression and media freedom by ending harassment of journalists, fully implement the FOI Act to promote transparency and accountability, and safeguard digital rights and internet freedom by enacting rights-respecting regulations that foster access, innovation, and participation.