Int’l Day Of PWDs Gov Inuwa Yahaya Reaffirms Commitment To Inclusive Governance

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to promoting an inclusive society that values diversity, equity, and empowerment for all, particularly individuals with disabilities.

In a goodwill message to mark the 2024 International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed on December 3, Governor Inuwa extended his heartfelt felicitation to individuals with disabilities in the state, lauding their resilience and determination in the face of challenges.

While Reflecting on this year’s theme, “Amplifying the Leadership of Disabled People for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,” the Governor emphasized his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment where the dreams and aspirations of People with Disabilities (PWDs) are not only recognized but fully supported to their fullest potentials.

To ensure the aspirations of PWDs are fully realized, we are taking significant steps, including the establishment of an agency dedicated to their welfare,” he stated.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya further assured the public of his readiness to sign into law the bill recently passed by the State House of Assembly for the establishment of an Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

He explained that this agency will serve as an institution that will cater to the unique needs of the disability community, providing a well-structured platform for addressing their challenges and ensuring their concerns are prioritized.

The Governor emphasized that the agency will not only advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities but also work towards creating opportunities for their empowerment and inclusion in all aspects of societal development.

“By formalizing this agency, this administration aims to institutionalize long-term support mechanisms that will enhance the quality of life for persons with disabilities across Gombe State”.

He commended the strength and determination of the disability community in the State, urging them to continue to support his administration’s inclusive policies and programmes aimed at ensuring equal opportunities for all.

