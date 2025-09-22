Int’l Day Of Peace: Kebbi NSCDC Committed To Ensuring Peace

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi State Command, CC Kabiru Abubakar Alkamawa, has said the security operatives, community leaders, and citizens must recognise that peace and security are intertwined, saying without peace, there can be no sustainable development, and without development, peace remains fragile.

To mark the International Day of Peace with the “Theme Act Now for a Peaceful World”, the NSCDC Commandant urged all citizens to rise beyond differences of tribe, religion, or political affiliation, and to see ourselves first as members of a shared humanity.

According to him, this year’s theme, “Act Now for a Peaceful World,” is both a call to action and a guiding principle. It reminds us that peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice, equality, and mutual respect. It is not a gift to be awaited, but a responsibility to be pursued with urgency and determination.

“Peace begins with us, within our families, our neighbourhoods, our workplaces, and our institutions. When we promote dialogue over division, cooperation over confrontation, and compassion over hatred, we are laying the foundation for a more peaceful society.

The Commandant said, This call to ‘Act Now’ is urgent. “Let us act by educating our youth on the values of tolerance. Let us act by resolving disputes amicably. Let us act by rejecting violence, crime, and extremism. Let us act by working hand in hand to build trust between the people and the institutions that serve them.

CC Alkamawa pointed out that, on this International Day of Peace, may we commit to being agents of peace wherever we find ourselves. Let us remember that every word of kindness, every act of justice, and every gesture of reconciliation brings us one step closer to the peaceful world we all desire.

Paper was presented on the topic “Act now for a peaceful world, a lesson and imperative for Kebbi state” by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Zayyana Bawa.