Int’l Day Of Peace: 65,000 Lives Lost To Israel-Gaza War – IPRC

An estimated 65,000 lives have been lost in the lingering war between Israel and Gaza in the Middle East, an incident the Institution for Peace and Conflict Resolution (ICPR ) described as a sad commentary.

Speaking at this year’s International Day for Peace, the leader of ICPR, shortly after the Peace Work in celebration of its 25th anniversary of the body, the Head Peace Building South East Zonal Office Institute for Peace and (IPRC); Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Engr Ebele Okeke, Federal Secretariat Complex Awka, Princess Amaka Uzodinma, noted that conflict can bring destruction and underdevelopment, adding that for a Nation to prosper it needs to embrace peace.

She explained that the theme for the 2025 International Day of Peace is ” Act Now For Peace”, noting that humanity’s collective survival is dependent on the choice to embrace peace in the face of conflicts.

Uzodimma observed that conflicts can only bring destruction and hinder development to nations, while citing the Israel – Gaza war that has consumed over sixty five thousand lives and numerous infrastructures according to records.

Addressing a delegation of the members of ICPR the Traditional Ruler of Awka Kingdom, Obi Gibson Nwosu, urged Anambra Citizenry to embrace peace in order to actualise a credible election in November 2025.

Igwe Nwosu, who made this call while receiving the members of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution IPCR who paid him a courtesy visit at his palace, said it is only by peace that Nations achieve positive goals.

While releasing pegon on behalf of IPCR, he prayed to God that peace would surely return to countries where there are conflicts, and insisted that Anambra State would never experience violent elections come November 8th.

Also speaking, the Former National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Ogene Okeke, described Igwe Nwosu as a symbol of peace and a Christian to the core.

While re-emphasising that there should be one traditional ruler at a time, he commended Nwosu for being responsive as a custodian of Awka despite his condition.

He said,” God has ordained Igwe Nwosu to be custodian of Awka; nobody will succeed in removing him from the seat, his power can only elapse when his maker calls him.

“We are here today with IPCR because of International Day of Peace, and because you are a peaceful Tradition Ruler, we have come to tap from your blessings. he added.