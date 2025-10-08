Int’l Day Of Girls: AHF Seeks Greater Investment In HIV/STI Prevention

…Testing, treatment programmes

…Says 4,000 young women aged 15–24 become newly infected with HIV weekly

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria has joined other global Civil Society Organizations and Partners in states of the federation to commemorate this year’s International Day of the Girl (IDG) with a call for greater investment in HIV/STI prevention, testing, treatment programmes and supportive policies that expand access to healthcare.

Besides, the Foundation raised the alarm that over 4,000 young women aged between 15-24 become newly infected with HIV weekly, with more than 3,300 of those cases in sub-Saharan Africa.

AHF Nigeria Country Programme Director (CPD), Dr Echey Ijezie, disclosed this while speaking at the event tagged: “Empowering Girls, Protecting Health”.

Dr Echey Ejezie said, this year’s event will include menstrual health management education, leadership empowerment talks, presentations by participating schools and out-of-school girls on their ideas of what girls deserve, honour outstanding ideas with gifts, distribute free sanitary pads (both reusable and disposable) and link adolescent young girls to mentoring opportunities in other states.

“On this year’s International Day of the Girl (IDG), AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria will host an educational and empowerment event at Community Commercial Secondary School, Ikot Oku, Ubo, Offort, Uyo, on October 10th to help protect girls from HIV, honor their achievements, and reinforce the urgent need to expand opportunities for them to thrive and stay healthy.

“Globally, adolescent girls and young women face a disproportionate HIV burden. AHF calls for greater investment in HIV/STI prevention, testing, and treatment programs and supportive policies that expand access to healthcare, including sexual and reproductive health services, while addressing period poverty, promoting comprehensive sexuality education, and tackling the drivers of health inequality, such as gender-based violence and child marriage.

Dr Ejezie said AHF is particularly concerned about the challenges confronting young adolescent girls, especially lack of access to education, poor menstrual health management, gender-based violence and a lack of access to comprehensive Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRHR) services, which puts many young girls at risk”.

According to him, despite progress, the numbers remain alarming.

“Every week, 4,000 young women aged 15–24 become newly infected with HIV, with more than 3,300 of those cases in Sub-Saharan Africa. In 2023, 1.9 million adolescent girls and young women were living with HIV, compared to 1.2 million boys and young men of the same age.

“Education barriers are also severe, with 133 million girls worldwide out of school, cutting off vital pathways to future independence and healthy lives”, he maintained.

International Day of the Girl, observed annually on October 11, is a time to celebrate girls’ accomplishments, amplify their voices, and advocate for policies that protect thei health and futures. Through its Girls Act programme, AHF empowers girls and young women in nearly 40 countries with the knowledge, support, and resources to remain free from HIV and other STIs, adhere to treatment for girls living with HIV, stay in school, and avoid unplanned pregnancies.