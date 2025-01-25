Int’l Day Of Education: We’re Collaborating With UNICEF To Improve Education – Benue Govt

Share

The Benue State Government has said it is collaborating with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to improve the education standards of school children with a view to ending poverty among them.

Senior Education Officer in the state Ministry of Education and Knowledge Management in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) Unit, Mr Michael Agada, disclosed this to journalists while speaking in Makurdi on this year’s International Day of Education with the theme: “Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation”.

Mr Agada said the collaboration to promote AI technologies in schools in the state is fast yielding positive results as more teachers in many schools in the state have undergone various training to improve their knowledge about the use of the new technology.

He said as part of efforts to create awareness of the use of AI, the Ministry in conjunction with the Digiward organization signed a Memorandum of Understanding to train teachers and students and all forms of educators in schools in the state on different skills ranging from AI, applications, other online tools on how to use Google documents and other IT applications.

He said training had been successfully carried out across the three geopolitical zones of the state and the collaboration was yielding positive results, adding that plans were on to begin another phase of training in February this year.

Mr. Agada who commended the intervention of UNICEF in boosting the education of the Benue child through AI technology, stressed the need for every Benue child to have access to education, stressing that “but where they can’t afford it, the government, multinational organizations like UNICEF and other Non-Governmental Organizations can step in to see whatever form of assistance they can give to ensure that children of learning age can get the opportunity to go to school and learn because education is the pathway to progress”.

“UNICEF’s intervention came in through the Nigerian Learning Passport to see how a database can be made where all students in the state will have their information on that site. So in that aspect, UNICEF donated about 50 rauters for the school-to-school connectivity project. In addition to that about 660 projectors and other gadgets were given to aid the Nigerian Learning Passport (NLP). UNICEF also trained teachers in Otukpo, Vandeikya and Logo local government areas of the state”.

He stressed the propensity for the government to come up with policies to ensure that ‘education can be looked at as one of the fundamental human rights of children and that everyone has equal rights to education’.

Agada maintained that the coming of Artificial Intelligence technology has greatly helped in boosting human knowledge “and if properly utilized and not abused, it can make learning easier and achieve faster results. It helped me to broaden my horizons at school. The coming of AI is one of the best things that has happened in the education sector and I look forward to exploring more of its gains”.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of Benue SUBEB, Dr. Grace Adagba also lauded UNICEF’s immense contributions to education and child development in the State. While commending the support of the Benue state Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia for his unwavering commitment to Basic Education, Dr. Adagba thanked UNICEF for its support in the training of teachers, as well as the provision of iPads, routers, and power banks among others to Basic Schools to enhance teaching and learning in schools.

The SUBEB chairman said the board was prepared for further collaboration with UNICEF on the Teacher Management Information System, TMIS.

In his reaction, the state Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Mr Sunday Ojo, lauded the contribution of AI and technology to the advancement of teaching and learning in schools in the state, saying it opened a new vista in making teaching and learning seamless.

In her message to mark the day, Dr Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe, Communication Officer, UNICEF Field Office, Enugu, said the international agency recorded collective milestones in 2024 and has positive projections in the years ahead as it is poised ‘to embark on the AU decade of education, focused on expanding access, strengthening education systems for resilience and quality across Africa’.

“UNICEF has been instrumental in driving this agenda, leading key initiatives such as the thought leadership Webinars, the pan Africa conference on girls and women’s education, Africa skills week, and the foundational learning exchange (flex). These efforts, in strategic partnership with the African Union, reinforced UNICEF’s leadership in shaping Africa’s education priorities.

According to Dr Ijeoma, a recent analysis of climate and education revealed that in 2024, almost 12.5 million children were affected by climate-related school disruptions in at least 7 countries of the African region including Cameroon, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal).

She said in some of the countries, 100% of registered students had their education disrupted by the floods, and sued for urgent action to strengthen education system resilience and integrate climate considerations to ensure no child is left behind.

