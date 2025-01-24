Int’l Day Of Education: AI Holds Potentials To Enhance Education – Remi Tinubu

Share

…seeks advocacy for inclusive education

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has opined that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to enhance education in the country.

Mrs. Tinubu made this remark on Friday, January 24 in a message commemorating the International Day of Education.

She wrote: “On this International Day of Education, I join millions around the world in celebrating the transformative power of education.

In Nigeria, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education.

“I am proud of the strides we have made. Nonetheless, we must continue to invest in our future by empowering our children to rise above the challenges they face and build a better tomorrow.

“The theme for this year’s celebration, “AI and Education: Human Agency in an Automated World”, is timely, as AI has become an integral part of educational systems globally, it holds the potential to enhance learning, however, it also raises important questions about the balance between technology and human decision-making.

“AI can serve as a tool for empowerment, fostering critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence, rather than replacing the irreplaceable human touch in education.

Let us come together, as educators and policymakers, to advocate for an inclusive educational curriculum that will integrate AI literacy with core values and human compassion. Only then can we create a world where every person has the opportunity to thrive? Happy International Day of Education!”

