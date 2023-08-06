Int’l Day Of Cooperatives: Anambra Seeks Partnership On Food Sufficiency

As Anambra joined the rest of the world to mark the 2023 International Cooperative Day, the State Government through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is currently seeking partnership with the Cooperative societies operating in the state on food sufficiency.

The State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Christian Udechukwu, who disclosed this at Ekwueme Square Awka, the venue of this year’s celebration, said the partnership will help boost agricultural production for food sufficiency in the state and beyond.

The Commissioner stated that the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo is desirous of empowering the societies after the partnership, explaining that the state government has already mapped out some funds to that effect, while it is expected to meet with all the representatives of the 20,000 Cooperative societies operating in the state for proper take off.

According to him, today, Anambra choose to mark the International Day of Cooperatives, celebrated annually worldwide as passed by United Nations General Assembly in 1992.

The World is already a global village, what obtains here is also obtainable in other parts of the world and as such, this celebration is not out of place, it is an opportunity to interact with one another and develop a new value chain necessary for the expansion of our business interest.

“Governor of Anambra State Mr. Chukwuma Soludo is interested in Cooperatives. Towards this end, one Youth 2 Skills Cooperatives is underway to co-opt our Youths into cooperative ventures.

“Anambra State is always the light of the Nation, the first of these events organized at Abuja in the year 2012 Anambra State took the best exhibitor. You can be active in your various primary societies and feel not recognized, this is an opportunity to show the world you are there.

“We will try as much as we can to make sure, SMEDAN, development finance department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Agriculture are invited for active interaction and the Nigeria Export Promotion for those Cooperatives whose products need an export touch.

“Subject your activities to the supervision of our staff for the needed guidelines and articulation of your challenges in the course of carrying on your businesses. The Government will be there to assist where possible.

“We commend young men and women who form themselves into cooperative farming and allied businesses and other productive ventures in the state, the Commissioner concluded. In their separate remarks, the Director of the Cooperative Department of the Ministry, Mrs Nwabugo Okonkwo and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce and Industry, Hon. Eloka Maduekwe, says the cooperative societies would benefit from the government’s plan partnership designed to move people out of poverty.

According to them, the celebration was a wake-up call for joint efforts towards achieving grassroots development.

They announced that the event was meant to hold on July 1st, 2023 but due to some Government engagement at that period, it was shifted to today.

They charged the cooperators to focus on cooperation and always work in unity for the good of themselves, their families, their communities, the state and the country at large.

On his part, the Acting Board Chairman of Anambra Cooperative Credit and Marketing Union (ACCMU), Mr Evangaliza John-Fedelis Okeke, who spoke on behalf of others, lamented the lack of financial assistance from the state government.

Mr Okeke appealed to the state government to assist them in the following areas; grants or constant patronage, training and re-training of members, encouragement, promotion and empowerment of vulnerable Cooperative societies in the state.

It was gathered that the theme for this year’s celebration is “Cooperatives: Partners for sustainable development”. He said.