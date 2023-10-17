Int’l Day For Poverty Eradication: PAP To Strengthen N/Delta Empowerment Programmes – Ndiomu

The Presidential Amnesty Programme ( PAP) has said it would remain committed to promoting economic empowerment and human capital development throughout the Niger Delta Region.

This disclosure was made in Abuja on Tuesday by the PAP Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (Rtd), during an event to commemorate this year’s International Day for Eradication of Poverty.

Ndiomu said the programme has gone beyond giving N65,000 stipends to ex-agitators and has initiated several life-changing skills acquisition training, preparing them for leadership.

Ndiomu said “The initiatives that the PAP has so far introduced, will create windows of opportunities for ex-agitators to escape the prediction of the World Bank which estimates that over the next decade, “one billion young people will try to enter the job market, but less than half of them will actually find formal jobs.”

” The already floated PAP Cooperative Scheme for ex-agitators, Empowerment/Vocational Training and many more initiatives that are still in the pipeline, will solve poverty and change the negative narratives of the region. He added that over 700 ex-agitators have so far received funding in loans to undertake Agribusiness and other lucrative ventures, while 2500 applications are waiting to be processed”

According to him, ” 75 pilots and aircraft engineers sponsored by the Presidential Amnesty Programme to various Aviation Training Organizations (ATO’s) in Lagos (Nigeria), Johannesburg (South Africa) and Toulouse, (France) for type-rating courses as part of its aviation training scheme.

With this reality in mind, Ndiomu downplayed PAP’s drive to channel the mindsets of ex-agitators away from formal employment and entitlement mentality, towards more viable and sustainable means of livelihood.

The PAP Interim Administrator commended President Bola Tinubu for his determination to give further support sustain the process, and give the PAP more life. “The President has the interest of the Niger Delta at heart. We will work in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda to change the negative narratives of the region,” Ndiomu said.