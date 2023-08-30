Int’l Cricket Council Ready To Partner A’Ibom To Improve Sport – Coach Odungide

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be arriving in Nigeria on a tour with the intention of visiting Akwa Ibom State as one of the two states where the game of cricket has progressed rapidly in the last few years.

The coach of the Akwa Ibom State cricket team, Bassey Odungide disclosed this after leading a delegation with the national team captain, Blessing Etim on a visit to the government house, where he met with the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah in his office.

Mr Odungide who also met with the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso, disclosed that, among all the female cricketers in the national female team, five players are from Akwa Ibom State, with Blessing Etim as Captain.

Speaking with journalists after the visit, Odungide, said the International Cricket Council was ready to breathe a renaissance to Cricket development in the state, and that the choice of Akwa Ibom State was a result of the progress recorded in recent times by the state cricket teams.

Mr Odungide disclosed that Akwa Ibom is recognized as one of the two top cricket states in Nigeria, hence the decision of ICC to partner with the State for further development of the game of cricket.

Also speaking, Miss Blessing Etim, a development officer, female coach, and national female cricket team captain, said she came down to develop female cricket sport in Akwa Ibom state.

Etim furthermore appealed for more Akwa Ibom children’s involvement in the cricket programme upcoming next month 1st and second of September 2023 respectively.

Blessing implored all parents to bring their kids to the Cricket gaming arena at the community secondary commercial school, Ibiaku Itam in Uyo.

Etim admonished that the International Cricket Council president and some distinguished board members will be present during the cricketing game in the state.

She thanked the Governor, Pastor Umoh Eno for his tenacity, in providing for their welfare as well as their field and cricket equipment.