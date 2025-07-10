Int’l Council Of Beverages Association Tackles Who on SSB Tax

The International Council for Beverages Association (ICBA) has expressed deep concern about the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s continued disregard of a decade-long fact-based evidence showing that taxing sugar-sweetened beverages has never improved health outcomes or reduced obesity in any country.

This concern was expressed by the Executive Director of the International Council of Beverages Associations (ICBA), Kate Loatman, in a press statement in response to WHO’s latest call for an increase in the taxation of sugar-sweetened beverages.

“It’s deeply concerning that the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to disregard over a decade of clear evidence showing that taxing sugar-sweetened beverages has never improved health outcomes or reduced obesity in any country.

In fact, the WHO itself has repeatedly concluded that such taxes are not the best or most effective measures to address these complex issues”, Loatman.said.

Loatman stated that the beverage industry continues to advance collaborative and innovative solutions like broadening access to low and no-sugar beverage options, supporting transparent labelling, and upholding the highest standards for responsible marketing.