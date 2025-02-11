Int’l Condoms Day: AHF Laments Declining Global Use

Share

As states in Nigeria join the world to celebrate this year’s International Condoms Day (ICD), the Country Programme Director of AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Dr Echey Ijezie, yesterday lamented the declining use of condoms in many parts of the world.

Dr. Ijezie who disclosed this in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi said, that despite more than one million STIs being acquired daily worldwide according to the World Health Organization (WHO), condom use was on the decline in many parts of the globe.

He said this year, AHF Nigeria will commemorate ICD at Lokoja – Kogi State tomorrow Wednesday, February 13 with exciting activities, free condom distribution, and engaging education on the use of condoms.

February 13 has been declared worldwide as International Condom Day to create awareness about the importance of condoms and other vital sexual health issues.

“Ending HIV/AIDS must include prioritizing the prevention of new HIV cases a goal that cannot be achieved without promoting condoms as an essential tool.

“To address this, AHF Nigeria’s ICD event will include a road walk involving students of higher institutions and members of the civil society in Kogi, including the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport worker (NURTW) with government officials from the state’s Ministry of Health and the State Agency for the Control of AIDS amongst others.

There will be free distribution of AHF branded condoms (Love and Icon) as we match from the Kogi state Ministry of Health through the Post Office, all the way to the Ganaja bridge, through the Specialist Hospital and terminates at the Federal University Lokoja”.

Dr Ijezie announced that the programme will be replicated across the six other AHF Nigeria states including Abuja-FCT, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Nasarawa), while the testing campaign shall also take place with free condom distribution to promote safe sex.

According to him, using condoms is the best way to prevent HIV, other STIs, and unplanned pregnancies. He invited Nigerians to join the movement to celebrate condoms and discover fun, creative ways to promote condom use.

In a remark, the AHF Africa Bureau Chief, Dr Penninah Iutung, said: “condoms are the most cost-effective method of protecting against HIV and other STIs, but observed that many Africans lack access due to barriers such as stockouts, unaffordable prices, and high taxation”.

“Additionally, labelling condoms as medical devices further increases cost and reduces their affordability”.

He admonished the governments at all levels and stakeholders to remove these barriers, prioritize funding, and ensure that condoms are free, affordable or accessible to all who need them.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than two million people in 48 countries worldwide in Africa, the Americas, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Europe.

