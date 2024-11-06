Int’l Chef’s Day: How Nestle Is Steering Career Path For 40 Children, Others

Share

The annual International Chefs Day 2024, celebrated on October 20 has come and gone, but this year’s event will, for a long time, be remembered by the 40 children who participated in the programme.

Although the 40 children from Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) beneficiary schools in Agbara, Ogun State were not the only participants at the event, 10 professional chefs who also took part in the process, brought their experience to bear at this year’s programme with the theme ‘Growing Great Chefs’.

Nestlé Professional, in collaboration with the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs) and the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria, marked International Chefs Day 2024 by championing healthy eating and creativity.

Nestlé Professional is the Out-of-Home arm of Nestle and it focuses on providing innovative, high-quality food and beverage solutions to the out-of-home, or food service, industry in Nigeria. This division caters to a wide range of customers, including restaurants, hotels, cafes, offices, catering companies, coffee shops and other food service providers.

The annual event, celebrated on October 20, embraced this year’s theme, ‘GROWING GREAT CHEFS’ and brought together 10 professional chefs and 40 children.

The experience of the children at the Nestle Professional event, no doubt exposed them to learning cooking skills that can help their future career choice.

The children participated in hands-on cookery workshops, using nutritious ingredients like spinach, potatoes, carrots, and rice.

Similarly, this immersive experience allowed the children to add their personal touch and creativity to the cooking while discovering new ways of enjoying food without compromising on nutrition.

The Nestle Professionals initiative similarly aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, regarding “Good Health and Well-being”, is one of the 17 SDGs established by the United Nations in 2015.

“To ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages is another process which the 2024 International Chefs Day helped to achieve with the involvement of the 40 children.

The impact of the International Chefs Day event becomes very important considering the high level of unemployment among Nigerian youths. Nigeria’s unemployment rate surged to 5.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2023 from 4.2 per cent in the previous quarter, the latest Labour Force Survey revealed on February 19.

The labour force participation rate measures the share of a country’s working-age population that is in the labour force. The working age population refers to people aged 15 years and above who are actively engaged. The labour force is the combination of individuals who are employed and those who are unemployed.

The report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the labour force participation rate among the working-age population declined to 79.5 per cent in Q3 compared to 80.4 per cent in Q2.

This development brings to the fore the situation of the nation’s unemployment while also highlighting the value of activities that well-positioned the young population in preparation for their future career path. This is what the October 20 International Chefs Day 2024 did for the 40 children who participated in the programme.

Speaking at the event, the Business Manager at Nestlé Professional, Funmi Osineye emphasised the importance of this initiative, “The wellbeing of children is a top priority for parents, caregivers, and a key marker of societal progress.

“At Nestlé, we are dedicated to collaborating with stakeholders to improve the health of future generations through nutrition education and the ongoing provision of high-quality, nutritious food and beverages. Today’s event serves as a vital platform for inspiring children to explore their creativity with food.”

Since 2014, Nestlé and the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria have collaborated on this commendable initiative, fostering healthier nutrition habits among children to ensure a healthier future.”

Chef Udemezue Okoli, Coordinator, Lagos Branch of the Association of Professional Nigeria, expressed his excitement about the event: “We are thrilled to spend time with these children, teaching them the benefits of a healthy diet in a fun and engaging way.

“Every year, Nestlé Professional raises the bar through its investment in the food service industry, especially by supporting the development of chefs, promoting Nigeria’s food tourism, and inspiring the next generation of culinary talent.”

The comments of Okoli align with the idea of inspiring the future generation with culinary talent while also supporting the development of chefs.

The day featured various activities, including the popular Junior Master Chef session, where the children were challenged to complete cooking tasks with a creative twist. The highlight of the event was the showcase and presentation of the children’s culinary creations, which impressed the enthusiastic audience of chefs, educators, and guests.

One of the participants, Blessing Peter, a pupil of Salvation Army Primary School, Edu from Agbara expressed her excitement about being selected to be part of the event.

“I am so happy to have been chosen for this event. I really enjoyed creating new recipes with sweet potatoes, chicken and vegetables and I want to share what I have learnt with my family. On behalf of all the students here today, I want to thank Nestlé Nigeria for this opportunity to learn so much and have fun.”

The children were encouraged to share their learning and to take part in preparing meals with their families. Each participant received fruit colouring books courtesy of Nestlé Professionals, to serve as reminders of the fruits and vegetables used during the session.

This event is part of Nestlé Nigeria’s commitment to helping 50 million children globally live healthier lives through its flagship programme, Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK). By engaging children in fun, educational activities, the company continues to foster healthy habits, creativity, and a love for cooking.

Share

Please follow and like us: