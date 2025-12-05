Int’l Breweries Unveils Budweiser Royale With Majestic Debut

International Breweries Plc, a proud member of ABInBev, the world’s largest brewer with over 500 brands, has introduced its newest flagship brand, Budweiser Royale to the Nigerian market at a launch event held in Lagos on November 25.

The unveiling drew royal dignitaries, government representatives, industry leaders, trade partners, celebrities, and media personalities who came together to witness the unveiling of a super-premium beer designed for consumers who value taste, confidence, and distinction.

The brand, Budweiser Royale, delivers a smooth yet bold fullbodied profile at 6% ABV. Managing Director, International Breweries Plc, Carlos Coutiño, shared his thoughts on the new product at the launch, he said:

“Budweiser Royale reflects our goal to keep pushing the boundaries of what a premium beer can offer. “People want depth, flavour, and a product that matches their lifestyle. Budweiser Royale brings all these elements together in a full-bodied beer with a refined smoothness that speaks to modern taste.

“The experience offered a clear view of why Budweiser Royale is set to redefine the premium beer landscape in Nigeria.” Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc Bamise Oyegbami, explained the unique value of the variant.

He said: “Consumers in Nigeria know quality when they see it. Budweiser Royale meets that standard with ease. Its 6% ABV profile gives it strength, while the smooth finish makes it enjoyable.