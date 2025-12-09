Int’l Anti-Corruption Day: Yusuf Never Interferes With Investigations – PCACC

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has affirmed that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has never interfered with any of its investigations, regardless of who is involved.

Speaking at the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration, the Commission’s Executive Chairman, Barrister Saidu Yahaya, emphasized that Kano State’s ambitious 2025 budget demands a robust and vigilant anti-corruption framework to ensure public resources are properly safeguarded and effectively utilized.

Yahaya highlighted that the Commission has implemented extensive internal reforms, including improved case management, enhanced intelligence capacity, digital engagement tools, and stronger whistle-blowing mechanisms.

He stressed that PCACC is committed to functioning as a professional, resilient, and effective institution, supporting government efforts to radically reduce corruption across all sectors.

“Our determination remains unwavering,” Yahaya said. “This Commission stands ready to protect public resources and ensure they translate into life-changing programmes and projects for the people of Kano State.”

He further noted that the Commission is expanding integrity clubs, awareness programmes, and digital platforms to cultivate a youth population committed to honesty, patriotism, and responsibility in public life.

Future initiatives will involve traditional rulers and focus on enhancing community security awareness while combating drug abuse.

As part of its outreach, PCACC has launched “Combating Corruption through Faith,” a campaign developed in partnership with the Aminu Kano College of Islamic and Legal Studies Jumu’at Mosque Imams Forum. Approved by the state government, the initiative is set to be scaled across all 44 local government areas of Kano State.

Yahaya urged citizens to unite in building a Kano State defined by integrity, justice, and shared prosperity.