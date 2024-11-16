Interview With Ayedatiwa After Casting Vote At Unit 005, Ward 4, Obenla LG

Share

The Governor of Ondo State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa has cast his vote at Unit 005, Ward 4, Obenla Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, Aiyedatiwa said, “I am here in Obenla community. I have just cast my vote in Unit 05, Ugbo Ward 4, Ilaje local government area of Ondo state. Here in my unit and community, it has been peaceful and calm.

“And the turnout has been very encouraging. I want to believe that the situation will be the same in the other locations across the state. I believe it should be peaceful in other locations too.

“I want to commend the security agencies, including the Police, the Civil Defence, and the Military in the background. They are heavily deployed to attend to any security threat, and I want to believe that the people will comply.

“We are peaceful people in Ondo state, and I believe that the state has been adjourned to be one of the safest and most peaceful states in Nigeria.

“We have been having our elections in a peaceful environment, and this one will be the same. The citizens are law-abiding. They know what they want and who they want.

“I believe the election will be very peaceful and credible. I went through the whole process of accreditation before casting my vote, and I believe the INEC officials will do the same at every location. It will be very transparent, credible and successful at the end of the voting.

Early arrival of election materials:

“Well, I can’t speak for other locations, but from what I gathered and the information at my disposal, other locations also have materials. I can’t speak for other locations across the state yet, though.

“But as we progress, we will begin to get more information. From what I was told, INEC officials have arrived since yesterday and they commenced work very early. Before I cast my vote at 8.50 this morning, other bites had cast their votes.

Message to the residents of Ondo State:

My message to the residents of Ondo State, especially those who are eligible voters is that they should go out and vote to elect the candidate of their choice for the next four years.

They should go out without any fear because the environment is peaceful and calm. They should all come out and vote.

Chances to win the election:

I believe with what we have done in the last ten months, the populace, the voters know who they want and I believe I am in an advantageous position to win this election because of the work that I have done in the last 10 months since I assumed office as governor of Ondo State.

We traversed the whole 18 local governments of the state and I want to say that I was the only candidate that covered the whole 18 local governments during the campaign.

“I covered all the major communities and not just the capital city of the state. I saw the people; listened to them, and responded to their requests, and they were always excited. Because of the huge turnout during the campaigns, I believe they will vote for me. They will translate that love into their votes for me today.

I believe and am confident that the outcome of this election is going to be in my favour and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC). I want to believe that victory will come my way”, Ayedatiwa said.

