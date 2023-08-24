Interventions: ‘Lack Of Accurate Database Distorting FG’s Initiatives’

The Federal Government has been urged to work on database on the peo- ple living in the country if it would make its economic policies work out including the palliative being distributed to ease the effect of fuel subsidy removal. According to ICT industry analysts, lack of database has been the major problem of the development in the country, stating that it has been affecting all the programmes and policies of the government.

In a chat with New Telegraph, a data analyst, Maliq Fasasi, said no government policy or programme would be effective without having a strong database. He said: “Nigeria doesn’t have a good database and that is why we are facing some challenges. We don’t know how many people are living in the country, no record of the number of people coming in or going out. And this is very important for any of the programmes put in place to be effective.

Imagine, even the local governments do not have the data of the residents living in their communities. And that is why the palliative programme will be flopped and be a great failure.” “I think one of the important projects the federal government as well as the state and local governments need to prioritise is to get the experts to build the database of the country, of each state and each local government,” Sam Kigbara, the CEO of DigiView said.

Meanwhile, the Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Ifeanyi Nwoko, had disclosed that a sum of N5.3 billion would be invested in creating an Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (eCRVS), a digital platform for electronic registration and records of births and deaths in Nigeria. The project, to be funded by Messrs Barnksforte Technologies in partnership with the National Population Commission, is said to have been approved by the Federal Government.

According to the ICRC, the project seeks to capture and verify births and deaths in Nigeria and provide attestation and verification of certificates to end users on the platform. Hitherto, birth and death registrations were done manually in Nigeria, causing low coverage and the processes were prone to errors, omissions, and delays, resulting in incomplete or inaccurate records. The country has not been able to present reliable data on birth and death rates which have affected policy-making and planning.

According to the Commission, the proposed digital registration platform will eliminate the errors in the manual data collection and storage methods that made it difficult to aggregate and analyze birth and death statistics. It was noted that the lack of comprehensive and accurate data poses challenges for government agencies and organisations involved in vital statistics analysis, health planning, and resource allocation.

It was also noted that the manual processing of birth and death registrations is time-consuming and inefficient, involving multiple entries, paperwork, and physical storage, leading to delays in issuing certificates and causing inconvenience for individuals requiring official documentation.

The concession agency also disclosed that the Federal Government’s approval of the establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company (ALC) under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) was in a bid to inject private sector funds into infrastructure development and boost the nation’s economic growth. The commission said both approvals were given following the issuance of Full Business Case (FBC) compliance certificates by ICRC, the agency statutorily established to regulate PPPs.