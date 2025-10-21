Intervention To States: Reps Ask Finance Minister, CBN Gov For Full Financial Report

The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Yemi Cardoso, to submit a comprehensive financial report detailing all federal government interventions to states and local governments outside the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations from 2023 to date.

The directive followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP–Sokoto) during plenary.

The House resolved that the report must include the nature of each intervention, amounts disbursed, disbursement dates, beneficiary entities, and any conditions attached to such disbursements.

It also mandated its Committees on Finance, Inter-Governmental Affairs, and Public Accounts to scrutinize the report once submitted, engage relevant stakeholders, and ensure transparency, accountability, and value for money, with a report expected within four weeks.

Presenting the motion, Dasuki noted that beyond the regular FAAC allocations, the federal government has continued to provide several financial support mechanisms to subnational governments to address fiscal challenges and fund developmental projects.

He identified some of these interventions as budget support facilities, infrastructure development funds, ecological grants, emergency relief packages, and other conditional or discretionary funding windows.

While acknowledging their importance, Dasuki expressed concern over the lack of a consolidated public record of such disbursements, which he said undermines transparency and limits legislative oversight.

“Without detailed information on the nature, amounts, beneficiaries, and purposes of these interventions, it becomes difficult for the legislature to evaluate their impact or ensure alignment with national development goals,” he stated.

He stressed that the motion was driven by the National Assembly’s constitutional duty to oversee public finances and promote fiscal accountability across all tiers of government.

When Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over Tuesday’s plenary, put the motion to a voice vote, it was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.