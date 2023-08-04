Intervention: Stakeholders Identify Challenges To FG’s Palliative

Following Monday’s live broadcast to the nation by President Bola Tinu- bu that his administration had earmarked N400 billion palliatives for manufacturing, Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs)/informal and agric sectors of the economy, stakeholders and economists have expressed worries about the successful implementation. They agreed that President Tinubu meant well for Nigeria’s economy with his administration’s intention to focus on catalysing the engine room of the economy.

However, they said that the ability to successfully roll out the N400 billion package for the real sector needed to be an all inclusive exercise, considering the state of the nation’s economy amid insecurity, inflation, infrastructure deficit, multiple taxation by gov- ernment’s agencies, default in loan repayment and others. Their apprehension may not be unconnected with the past governments’ intervention funds that were distributed and mismanaged along the line of disbursements.

In particular, they cited cases involving numerous Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s intervention programmes, including the N220 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF); the N300 billion Real Sector Support Facility, the N1.1 trillion COVID-19 stimulus meant for the business community that were not adequately released. In particular, they also high- lighted the failed Anchors Bor- rower’s Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), where total money disbursed un- der it has reached N1. 079 trillion as of February 28, 2023, of which N0.960 trillion was due for repayment.

Those who spoke include Arc. Kabiru Ibrahim, the National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN); Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, the President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); Prof. Yusau Ango, a Professor of Finance and Entrepreneurship; Dr. Emeka Okengwu, a Development Economist, Ahmed Sajoh, former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Adamawa State and Ayo Oyalowo, a Political Analyst. In his own submission, the LCCI president said that the chamber commended President Tinubu’s sagacity on his administration’s efforts to rejig the real sector of the economy.

Particularly, Olawale-Cole noted the chamber commended the focus and desire of the government to provide palliatives for manufacturers, farmers and MSMEs owners. However, the chamber is concerned about the implementation of the distribution of N400 billion funds to beneficiaries, especially the mode of selection of these firms and MSMEs owners, who are scattered across the country. In the same vein, AFAN President explained that Mr. President’s order to release of 200,000 metric tonnes of grains from strategic re- serves to households across the 36 states and FCT to moderate prices was a welcome development.

But, he however, pointed out that key farmers’ associations, like AFAN, should be strategically carried along to ensure that the grains and fertilisers get to genuine farmers. He also warned of state and local governments hijacking the scheme. Similarly, Ango applauded President Tinubu for taken the bold step to reached out to all lev- els of productive economy, including the release of national reserve of grains and fertilizers to the farmers, which is very significant.

He said: “Basically, there was an attempt to reach out to all levels of productive economy. On the other side, the release of grains from. the national reserve is also significant. We are talking about 200,000 metric tonnes. Mr. President also promised to release the same quantum of fertilisers to farmers. Of course, that is the only issues. But then, the season of farming is almost over as far as fertilizers are concerned in agriculture.

But none the least, these interventions will come depending on how they are structured and what systems are put in place, so we do not cre- ate another set of beneficiaries who are portfolio business men who do pockets government’s largesse, especially palliatives that are meant for the society.” Also reacting, Okengwu said that interested beneficiary should have it in their mind that this is not a grant but a loan that needed to pay back at the end of the day to government.

He said: “In my view, it’s a well prepared speech and he communicated well with Nigerians. He was bold to say I am going to be speaking with you directly. However, when you look at the speech, the vision a little more deeply, I am considering in my view some very critical factors as either taken as given or not captured clearly. For every pronouncement that was made against expenditure, what you saw was a loan and needed to be pay back.

“The moment you start talking about capital injection, there has to be a business plan that can be able to make certain that money is recovered. Even the N50,000 that are supposed to be given to the nano business owners in each of the 774 local governments across the country is also not coming as a grant, it’s coming as a loan. “So when you look at the total package of the loan, you begin to now ask this simple question, is these figures driven against well thought out business development programmes that now have banking to be able to support it?”