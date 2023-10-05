Intervene To Manage Escalating Energy Costs, MOMAN Tells FG

…Nigeria’s oil and gas production to improve significantly – NUPRC

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), has urged the Federal Government to intervene in the short run to manage escalating energy costs.

MOMAN Executive Secretary, Clement Isong, who presented the association’s paper on Thursday in Lagos at the annual international strategic conference 2023 of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria, stated that deregulation was meant to enable people and businesses to make decisions based on their pockets.

The theme of the conference was: “Nigeria’s Energy Transition: Enhancing investment opportunities and addressing challenges in the oil and gas sector.”

He advised that if the spending goes down, the industry should reduce its costs and that people should consider the use of alternative energies available.

Isong said, “The rise in diesel costs should help the average consumer move away from diesel-powered generators and diesel-powered modes of transportation rather than subsidize.

“The vision of the downstream is to move away from cheap petrol, and expensive diesel, adopt alternative energies, move to mass transit, and be more cost-efficient.

“The previous subsidy arrangement has adverse effects on the Nigerian economy. That method of subsidy was untargeted, expensive and unsustainable.

“The government has an opportunity now to intervene on a short-term basis to manage escalating energy costs.

“MOMAM supports these short-term interventions provided that they are targeted, affordable, well thought out, time-bound and do not negatively impact the Nigerian economy in the long run.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, said Nigeria’s oil and gas production would improve significantly in the next few months.

Komolafe represented by Director and Head of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Center, NUPRC, Abel Nsa; said the commission would continue to ensure peace and harmony in host communities so as to ensure seamless operation in the industry, contribute to reducing unit operating cost, create sanity and predictability while attracting investments opportunities.

He said, “Over the next few months, we are positive that we shall record a marked increase in our national oil and gas production volumes. We have put in quick win recipe strategies such as our aggressive drive to reactivate shut-in and declining wells will boost production prior to the onset of more long-term initiatives like operations from new marginal fields awardees. Also, the commission alongside security operatives will continue to deal with the menace of crude oil theft.

“The commission shall continue to collaborate and engage with all stakeholders in a timely manner for the sustainable and environmentally safe development of our nation’s hydrocarbon resources with the goal of ensuring a mutually beneficial environment for Nigerians and all the investors in the industry.

“We are focused on working with host communities and other stakeholders for the effective implementation of the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT). NUPRC has developed regulations and implementation templates for the promotion and transparency in the management of the HCDT and ultimately to ensure that business investments in the oil and gas sector are adequately protected.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adelabu Adebayo, said there can not be power improvement or sufficiency in the country with issues like inadequate gas production, vandalism, and insecurity. He noted that these are some of the issues to grapple with in the Ministry of Power.

“If you look at other issues apart from these, the infrastructure we have today in Nigeria had been there before many of us were born. Ans so ageing factor has caught up with them. We need to change these infrastructures but the money required is, where is the money

“Another is foreign exchange, which affects our operations in Nigeria. Take, for instance, Nigeria’s currency to another currency. Why must there be this kind of wide disparity? Gas is donimated in foreign currency but it is produced here in Nigeria.”

He stated there should be a policy to make Nigerians enjoy gas at a cheap rate. ‘If we have enough gas, we will have enough power,” he said.

The minister called for the provision of good incentives and ease of doing business that can attract investors to Nigeria’s electricity.

“Contract financing should be encouraged where the government will not have to provide any corporate guarantee any longer. The contract financing should be between the investor and the organisation.

“The investor and the client would be committed to ensuring that that project works and the payment will be from the proceeds of the project. With that, we will ensure that both parties will stand.”