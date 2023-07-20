Intervene On Zamfara Insecurity, Matawalle’s Aide Begs FG

The Spokesperson of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Comrade Anas Kaura has called on the Federal Government to intervene in the aggravating security challenges facing the state.

Kaura said that Zamfara had fallen into a bad insecurity situation since the swearing-in of the new Governor of the State, Mr Dauda Lawal, urging the federal government to intervene.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Kaura said that the only option left for the security challenges in Zamfara State, was for the government to intervene because, according to him, the State government showed that it could not handle the worrisome situation.

According to the Spokesman, in less than five days, 70 people were kidnapped in Bukuyum, 40 in Jangebe, 10 in Damri Bakura Local Govt, and 27 people were killed in Gwaram with nine of them slaughtered.

“There are other violent terrorist attacks that are disturbing even the security forces.

“On the other hand, despite the state of insecurity in the state, Dr Dauda Lawal traveled out of the country just to watch polo, a few days ago,” Kaura said adding that it was a lied that the former government of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle did not leave a dime in the state treasury.

“Even though the governor has come out to say that money was not left for him in his interview with BBC Hausa, the question here is: where did he get the money to buy cars worth billions of Naira? This money alone is enough to end the security problems in Zamfara state,” Kaura said.

Speaking further, Kaura said that the people of Zamfara State were facing an unprecedented level of insecurity, adding that even the present governor, Dauda Lawal, during his election campaign promised the people of Zamfara his intention to fight against insecurity.

He lamented that, despite these promises made by the governor during his campaign, the menace of insecurity still persisted.

“One of the governor’s assistants in the media said, “Governor Dr Dauda has the right to buy any car that will protect him considering the security situation in the state. He is trying to protect himself, but he has not made any effort to end the insecurity problems in the state. Where is the promise he made to protect the lives and properties of the people who voted for him? Kaura asked.

“Dr Dauda who came into office on May 29, 2023, using the motto: “Rescue Zamfara,” surprisingly, started by firing more than 11,000 civil servants, and he has been making mistakes in the state since he took office over 50 days ago,” Kaura said while challenging the government of Zamfara state to tackle the insecurity challenges. And they don’t care about the lives and properties of the people that voted for them,” he lamented.