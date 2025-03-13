Intervene In Rivers, NASS Dispute, CD Urges Tinubu

Share

A Pro-democracy group, the Campaign for Democracy (CD), has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the Rivers State and National Assembly disputes in the interest of peace and the development of democracy in the country.

The National President of CD, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, in a statement issued after a meeting of the group, said the intervention of Tinubu was necessary to restore normalcy in Rivers State and allow good governance to thrive.

Odili said the dispute over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over the sitting arrangement was an unnecessary distraction in the day-to-day running of the affairs of the National Assembly.

The group, in a communique after the meeting, said, “We have watched the nation’s sphere of politics, particularly the complex and tumultuous landscape of political power, interests, and ideologies, with serious concern.

“The prevailing climate of opinion, sentiment, and ideology is such that capable of rocking the boat of Nigeria’s democracy, which we critically frowned at. Interests, alliances, and rivalries within the political sphere are assuming a state of panic.

“Since the allegation of swapping of a seat at the Senate and sexual harassment leveled against Godswill Akoabio, the President of the Senate, by Senator Natasha Uduagan, the real purpose of the Red Chamber has been jeopardized.

“The Wike-Fubara crisis has taken away governance and peace from Rivers State people. The people have been completely robbed of the dividends of democracy, thereby rubbishing the reasons and purposes for going to the polls to elect who governs them.

“It is therefore indescribable and unimaginable that Mr. Wike and his successor, Mr. Fubara cannot bury whatever grudges they hold against themselves and sheathe their swords in the interest of the people of Rivers State.

“We make bold to say that these political gladiators who are at each other’s neck do not know what it entailed to put this democratic principle in place, the reason for all the political misdemeanors.

“We therefore call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to, as a matter of urgent public importance, invite all warring politicians and settle whatever misunderstanding they have against themselves in the interest of democracy and good governance.

‘CD is not unaware of the reasons for all the strives in Rivers State and the Senate, but we have decided to keep mute to see if they will be reasonable enough to forgive one another and sue for peace in the interests of their people.

“We will no longer fold our hands and watch our nation coasting towards the lagoon, but we shall constructively engage the Federal Government and damn all its threats against people’s perspectives, opinions, or expressions that contradict, challenge, or question the dominant view, and authority of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

