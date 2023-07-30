Intervene In Crisis Rocking PAP, Ex Agitators Advise NSA, CDS, Others

The First Phase Ex-Agitators, Bayelsa State Chapter has called on the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the CG, NSCDC, to urgently intervene in the crisis rocking the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), urging the relevant stakeholders to make sure that goals of the programme and it’s original objectives are achieved.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Yenagoa, the Chairman of the first phase ex-agitators leadership forum, General Charles James Kurobo stated that they were no longer comfortable whereby the components set up by the federal government to sustain the peace enjoyed so far in the Niger Delta Region are the ones pushing the said peace to fragility.

The group stated that they had done their best in sustaining the peace being enjoyed in the region but warned that their patience should not be taken as gullibility.

The first ex-agitators, however, appreciated the efforts of Samuel Ogbuku, the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission for his efforts at repositioning the board advising him not to involve himself with the issues bedevilling the ex-agitators leadership forum.

The statement read ” We are calling on the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) the CG, NSCDC, to urgently intervene and redirect the goals of the presidential Amnesty Programme and see to it that it’s original objectives that typically began with an official announcement and declaration by the Nigerian government in 2009 were achieved.

“We have done our best and we know it. We also appreciate the world’s knowledge of the corporate ways of addressing issues beyond street agitations but it is also our responsibility to let the world know the appointees mandated by the federal government in some quarters, to manage and sustain the peace, are those pushing us back to the streets because they flourish more during chaos and crisis.

“For as much as we don’t want to be seen as gullible for such antics, Gen. Ndiomu’s deaf ears and blind eyes towards the first phase leaders from Bayelsa State can no longer be condoned because we are overstretched already.

“You cannot expect us to stay off the streets by deliberately subjecting us to penury and to be honest, we are at the end of that line because the interim administrator has given us no room.

“We honestly can not continue like this. We have made a series of appeals over the state of the PAP under Major Gen. Barry Ndiom’s deplorable behaviour and we, the Ex-agitators’ leadership forum, Bayelsa State chapter are saying we can not take this anymore!

“We are once again calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to immediately suspend and arrest the interim administrator of the PAP as his continuous stay in office may spark another regional crisis from ex-militants who genuinely gave up arms.

“He is continually creating room for a crisis he cannot manage by initiating appointments on our behalf and introducing figures we can not identify or point out their roles during the struggle.

“People with no idea of our pains before and during the struggle can not be seen as our leaders after peace has been restored for this long. This, we will resist by any means necessary.

“There are clear indications of how the Interim Administrator has lost focus and saw the actual beneficiaries as enemies which has put us under intense pressure and frantic calls seeking solutions to issues.

“People hired by Gen. Ndiomu are obviously not helping matters because they can not best advise him in areas requiring practical field experience to do so.

“We have been taken for granted for far too long by the IA and we see him taking advantage of the fact that after realizing the benefits of dialogue and toeing the line of peace, our hands are tied to act otherwise. I advise the retired general to rethink.

“Instead of concentrating on the goals of the programme, Gen. Ndiomu’s lack of ideas for the reintegration has led to extreme frustration among Ex-agitators, making some more susceptible to regrouping for an unproductive course.

“We appreciate Dr Ogbuku for his efforts at repositioning the NDDC. We applaud such laudable achievement but aligning with Gen. Barry Ndiomu at the time of persistent calls for his suspension and immediate arrest is not in the best interest of the NDDC boss and we advise him not to join issues bedevilling the Ex-agitators’ Leadership forum, Bayelsa State Chapter of especially the first phase leaders and the PAP with the NDDC.