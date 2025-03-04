Share

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, has called on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene in the feud between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central for peace to reign in the National Assembly.

Hayab said that as a responsible religious body, CAN considers the feud “shameful and unfortunate”, calling on Nigerians to intervene and also ensure sanity in the National Assembly and the country at large.

He said, “There is a need for elders to intervene in the Akpabio and Natasha fued because the entire members of the National Assembly are honourable members that should be accorded respect, Nigerians hold them in high regards.

READ ALSO:

“The members of the National Assembly should also do whatever it takes at their disposal to ensure they address the matter to give peace a chance.

“We should show that we are responsible people in addressing any matter that wants to cause any problem, it is not to find fault but to mend fences and move forward as a nation.”

Hayab added that no one should toy with an allegation of sexual harassment, saying that Nigeria has gone past the era when people claim they are underdogs or minorities.

He urged the media not to fuel the feud in their reportage, saying that doing so would only further confuse and divide Nigerians.

The CAN chairman urged the members of the National Assembly to channel their energies toward making the lives of Nigerians better with their official engagements, having passed the 2025 national budget.

He expressed CAN’s appeal for all groups involved or affected by the Akpabio-Natasha feud to sheath their swords and refrain from making comments capable of further dividing Nigerians along gender or regional lines.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

