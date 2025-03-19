Interswitch’s Verve Earns Spot On Global Payments Power 50 List

Share

Verve International, Africa’s first and largest domestic payments scheme and a subsidiary of the Interswitch Group, has been named in the first-ever Global Payments Power 50 list by The Power 50, recognising the most innovative companies driving innovation and transformation in the global payments industry.

According to a press release: “Founded in 2018, The Power 50 shines a spotlight on those who are transforming financial services for the better and delivers ongoing support and development for participants.

“Bringing together a diverse yet interconnected community, the Payments Power 50 will serve as a reminder of the significant strides being made in the payments space.

From established financial giants to rising fintech stars, the list will also include well-known influencers whose insights and contributions continue to inspire and challenge the industry.”

The statement said that since its launch in 2009, Verve has carved an impressive niche for itself as Africa’s first world-standard EMV chip and PIN payments card, starting from Nigeria and expanding its issuance and acceptance across over 25 African countries.

“Verve Payment Cards in Nigeria, Africa’s largest consumer market and its pioneer country of issuance have, to date, surpassed 70 million issued payment cards.

Over the last few years, Verve has grown to become the payment card of choice across various tiers of banking service and particularly within the burgeoning fintech/ neobank space in Nigeria.

This growth has been driven by significant strategic partnerships across commercial and microfinance banking spheres, as well as fintechs, OFIs, and the public sector supported by sustained innovation and demonstrated understanding of the requirements of its local markets,” the statement added.

It quoted Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director for Payment Cards and Tokens at Interswitch and CEO for Verve International, as stating.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

