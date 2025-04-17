New Telegraph

April 17, 2025
April 17, 2025
Interswitch’s CEO Named Vanguard ‘Fintech Icon Of The Year 2024’

Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Interswitch Group, has been named the Fintech Icon of the Year award at the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards 2024, held recently in Lagos.

According to a press release, the award, organised by Vanguard Media Limited, “recognizes Elegbe’s pioneering role in advancing Nigeria’s financial technology landscape and his unwavering drive to transforming digital payments across Africa.”

“His recognition underscores a legacy built on visionary leadership, groundbreaking innovation, and a steadfast dedication to financial inclusion,” the statement added.

It further said: “Since founding Interswitch in 2002, Elegbe has led the company’s transformation from a Nigerian startup into a trailblazing African fintech giant.

Today, Interswitch is a trusted name in digital payments, responsible for widely adopted platforms such as Verve, Quickteller, and a range of enterprise payment solutions.

Under Elegbe’s leadership, the company has expanded across multiple African markets, earning accolades including Deloitte’s recognition as Africa’s Fastest-growing Technology Business in 2014.

