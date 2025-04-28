‘Interswitch’s Career Fair Aims To Nurture African Talent’

Share

Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has said that the fourth edition of its Career Fair, which is set to hold in Lagos on Saturday,May 10, 2025, reflects its, “deep-rooted commitment to nurturing African talent.”

Founder and Group Managing Director at Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe, who stated this, according to a press release, also explained that the programme was a pathway to recognizing and equipping emerging talents as well as raising transformative leaders that consistently innovate to solve Nigeria’s biggest challenges and positively impact the African labour market.

This platform was conceptualized to cast the spotlight on individuals ready to lead, manage effectively, and create meaningful impact wherever they go. It’s more than just an event—it’s a launchpad for career advancement, connecting high-potential professionals with the right opportunities.”

Also commenting on the programme, Franklin Ali, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Interswitch, said: “This Career Fair goes beyond simply matching people with jobs—it’s designed to equip ambitious talent with the tools and skills needed to excel in the everevolving world of work.

As a company that values the power of collaboration, we’ve joined forces with respected partners like ALX, Philips Consulting, Udemy, GLSS and Pluralsight to enrich the experience and broaden what’s possible for every attendee.”

According to the statement, the event will host experts from Interswitch Group including Franklin Ali, and Oremeyi Akah, Chief Customer Officer, alongside other industry experts, such as Lanre Basamta, Co-Founder, Optimus AI Labs; Isioma Utomi, CEO, Catalyst Experience Solutions; Adora Ikwuemesi, CEO, Kendor Consulting; Olushola Olaleye, Business Consultant and Gloria Babarinde ,who will draw from their prolific experiences and expertise tounravel the theme in apanel session.

The event will also feature other engaging segments such as keynote and thought leadership sessionsborderingtrends and masterclasses on upskilling and thriving in the workplace amongst other pertinent discussions.

“Attendees can also look forward to the job fair where potential candidates can have face-to-face interactions with the expansive pool of hiring experts on ground.

The Fair also presents an opportunity to network with like-minded individuals as well as a resourceful platform for the active exchange of knowledge and ideas.

