Interswitch Wraps Up TechConnect 5.0 In Lagos

TechConnect 5.0 series concluded on a high note in Lagos as Interswitch hosted the grand finale of its multi-city innovation and engagement platform.

The event convened regulators, financial institutions, fintech innovators, and technology leaders to advance conversations around innovation, collaboration, and compliance across Nigeria’s digital economy.

The Lagos edition, which had as its theme, “United Frontiers: Growth Powered by Innovation, Collaboration and Compliance,”marked the culmination of a multi-city journey that had previously made stops in Enugu and Abuja.

Delivering the keynote address, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay), reflected on the evolution of the TechConnect platform and its growing influence across Nigeria’s fintech and payments landscape.

“At Interswitch, we’ve always believed that innovation thrives best in an environment built on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose. Through TechConnect, we’ve created a space for regulators, banks, fintechs, and innovators to connect, exchange ideas, and explore how compliance can become a true enabler of scalable growth.

“When we talk about powering Africa’s digital economy, it’s not just about technology, it’s about people, partnerships, and purpose. This is how we build the frameworks that will define Africa’s digital future and ensure that the progress we make today sets the foundation for inclusive growth tomorrow,” Lawal said.

Welcoming participants to the grand finale, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group, highlighted how TechConnect has evolved into a dynamic platform for meaningful dialogue and partnership across Africa’s digital ecosystem.

She said: “Over the past few weeks, TechConnect has journeyed through Enugu and Abuja, sparking ideas, strengthening partnerships, and connecting innovation with policy in powerful ways.”