Interswitch, World Bank, Others Unveil Global Payments Innovation Report

Interswitch Group has formally unveiled the 2024 Global Payments Innovation Jury Report, in partnership with the World Bank, and other notable international payment players, namely HPS and Fime. According to a press release, the latest report titled, “Market meltdown – impacts on infrastructure, regulation and innovation” is the 11th in the series spanning 16 years since the inception of the initiative and is sequel to the last edition published in 2022 to coincide with Interswitch 20th anniversary.”

“With research undertaken in collaboration with World Bank and supported by Interswitch, FIME and HPS, the 2024 Payments Innovation Jury is the most diverse in its 16-year history. One hundred and thirty six jurors from all over the world participated in the research, all in senior roles at national payments companies, banks, fintechs, payments policy bodies, central banks and investors.