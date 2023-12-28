Interswitch, VIPASO Partner to Boost Mobile Money Payments

Interswitch and Vienna Payment Solutions (VIPASO) have announced a partnership to enhance payment solutions for banks, hospitality industry players, on- the-go services, financial institutions, and retailers. According to a press release, the partnership functionally introduces VIPASO, an innovative solution comprising two distinct applications: a consumer app and a merchant app, on Interswitch platform, starting in Kenya, with progressively rapid regional adoption expected.

The statement also said: “The applications seamlessly operate between a smartphone/feature phone (consumer) and a smartphone/feature phone (merchant) or between a smartphone/ feature phone (consumer) and an Android Point of Sale terminal (merchant). “The VIPASO solution utilises Bluetooth low energy connectivity and offers an alternative payment method for consumers in scenarios where traditional card or mobile phone payments are inconvenient or hindered by unreliable internet connectivity.

“The solution not only addresses operational inefficiencies but also aligns with the overarching goal of enhancing financial inclusion in the East African market, offering a reliable, accessible, and efficient payment solution for businesses and consumers alike. VIPASO’s integration with Interswitch marks a significant leap towards bridging gaps in the payment industry, setting a new standard for secure, convenient, and inclusive financial transactions in the East African region.”