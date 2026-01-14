Interswitch Supports Founder Entrepreneurs At ‘Kano Startup Weekend’ 2025

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, recently played a pivotal role in supporting innovation and early-stage entrepreneurship by sponsoring the maiden Kano Startup Weekend.

The event, which took place from December 13 to 14, 2025 in Kano had as its theme, “Igniting Innovation & Empowering Entrepreneurs.”

In a statement, the company said that through mentorship sessions, networking forums, and active engagement during the startup pitch competition, it provided practical insights, exposure to developer-friendly platforms, and guidance on building scalable digital businesses.

According to the statement: “The Kano Startup Weekend (KSW) 2025 is the flagship entre preneurship and innovation event hosted by the Kano State Govern- ment through the Kano State Information Technology Development Agency (KASITDA).

Aligned with the Kano State Digital Transformation Agenda (2025–2030), the event aimed to ignite Kano’s start- up ecosystem, foster collaboration, and position the state as a leading hub for technology and innovation in Nigeria and beyond.

“The weekend featured pitch presentations from startups across technology, education, agriculture, mobility, and digital services, com- plemented by expert-led sessions on product development, funding readiness, customer acquisition, and scaling strategies.

These engagements equipped founders with tools to refine their ideas while connecting with partners capable of supporting their next stage of growth. Giving his keynote speech, Patrick Okebu, Chief Information Officer, Interswitch, emphasised the strategic importance of supporting regional innovation ecosystems.

He said: “Kano Startup Weekend reflects the depth of entrepreneurial potential emerging from Northern Nigeria. At Interswitch, we recognise that innovation thrives when founders have access to the right platforms, mentorship, and enabling infrastructure.

Our support for this event aligns with our commitment to empowering startups with payment and digital commerce solutions that help them build confidently, scale sustainably, and compete effectively in today’s economy.”

The company also said in the statement that beyond individual mentorship and the pitch sessions, KSW 2025 created opportunities for meaningful collaboration between the public sector, private organisations, investors, and the startup community, demonstrating how strong partnerships can accelerate innovation and drive inclusive economic growth.

“The success of the inaugural Kano Startup Weekend highlighted the growing momentum within Kano State’s technology ecosystem and the increasing role of strategic partnerships in driving inclusive innovation.

Interswitch noted that initiatives such as KSW are critical to expanding economic opportunity, nurturing local talent, and strengthening Nigeria’s broader digital economy,” it added.