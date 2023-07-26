Interswitch, Stratus showcase tech solutions at NOG Energy Week

Interswitch Group and digital commerce company, and Stratus Technologies, Inc. , an SGH (Nasdaq: SGH) company and a global leader in simple, protected, and autonomous edge computing platforms, have recently unveiled a plethora of cutting-edge technological solutions that will address gaps in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. These novel solutions were showcased at the recently concluded Nigeria Oil & Gas (NOG) Energy Week themed, “Powering Nigeria’s Sustainable Energy Future” that was held in Abuja, recently. The 5-day conference and exhibition which drew energy industry leaders, experts, and key stakeholders from across Nigeria and beyond, focused on strategies for the Nigerian government and private sector participants to navigate the emerging trends in the energy sector.

Related