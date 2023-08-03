Interswitch Sponsors 2nd Nigeria Fintech Forum

Interswitch Group has been announced as sponsor of the second edition of the Nigeria Fintech Forum, taking place today at the Civic Center in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organised by Eventhive.ng, the Nigeria Fintech Forum is a highly anticipated event that draws prominent stakeholders from both the public and private sectors within Nigeria’s financial technology ecosystem to discuss global and national trends in the industry.

Delivering the event’s keynote address will be Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing and Switching (Interswitch Purepay).