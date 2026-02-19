Interswitch Simplifies UTME Payments For Candidates

As registrations for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry examinations continue across Nigeria, Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, is simplifying the process for prospective candidates by providing secure, reliable, and widely accessible payment channels for the purchase of UTME ePINs, according to a statement by the company.

The statement said: “Purchasing an ePIN is one of the earliest and most critical steps in the registration process for these Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations. “Given the time-sensitive nature of the registration window and the volume of transactions involved, dependable payment platforms are essential to helping candidates proceed smoothly without delays or challenges.”

It further said: “The JAMB 2026 ePINs can now be purchased via Interswitch-enabled platforms, including the Quickteller mobile app and web platform, as well as the Interswitch Payment Gateway integrated into the official JAMB website.

These channels are designed to deliver fast, secure, and seamless payment experiences, with nationwide reach. To purchase UTME/DE PIN, candidates are expected to visit JAMB efacility portal, verify their profile code and select Interswitch for payment.”

Speaking on Interswitch’s role in supporting the registration process, Olawale Akanbi, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing (Merchants & Ecosystem), Interswitch, said the company remains committed to simplifying access to education through trusted payment solutions.