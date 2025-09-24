Interswitch Showcases Quickteller Travel At Akwaaba African Travel Market

Leading African technology company, Interswitch showcased the new Quickteller Travel at the recently concluded 21st AKWAABA African Travel Market, held in Lagos, according to a press release.

The statement said that through its sponsorship and exhibition, “Interswitch demonstrated how Quickteller Travel is redefining the travel experience for corporates, agencies, individuals, and operators, enabling seamless bookings for flights, hotels, tours, and corporate travel while ensuring secure, reliable payments across multiple channels.”

Speaking during a panel session at the event, Nnenna Ajanwachuku, Vice President, Transport Ecosystem at Interswitch, emphasised the company’s role in transforming Africa’s travel economy. “At Interswitch, we’re not just processing transactions; we’re creating the infrastructure that connects travellers, content creators, and operators across Africa.

Quickteller Travel is making bookings smarter, payments safer, and travel more accessible for everyone,” said Ajanwachuku. “Our vision is clear. We are focused on simplifying travel, enabling growth for businesses, and giving travelers the convenience and confidence they deserve,” Ajanwachuku added.