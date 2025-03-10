Interswitch Showcases Innovative Payment Solutions At Mega HORECA Expo 2025

Share

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading digital payment and commerce companies, showcased its cutting-edge innovations at the Mega HORECA Expo 2025, which held at the Balmoral Convention Center in Victoria Island, Lagos recently.

The event attracted business owners, hospitality stakeholders, and industry leaders looking to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency.

Organized by Elan Expo, the premier event for the Hotel, Restaurant, and Café (HORECA) industry featured a diverse range of products from both local and international markets, serving as a strategic platform for networking, fostering partnerships, and driving business expansion across the West African hospitality sector.

During the three-day exhibition, Interswitch showcased a robust suite of innovative payment solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of the hospitality industry.

Specifically, the Interswitch Smart POS, designed for fast-paced hospitality environments, enables seamless transactions for guest check-ins, restaurant billing, and payment acceptance, enhancing operational efficiency while ensuring customer satisfaction.

Also, the Interswitch Payment Gateway enables hotels and restaurants to offer frictionless online booking and reservation experience while also streamlining takeaway orders through secure and swift digital transactions.

Furthermore, the Interswitch Disbursement solution (Autopay) simplifies bulk payment processing, allowing businesses to efficiently manage vendor payments, staff salaries, and supplier settlements with accuracy.

In addition, the Till Integration solution ensures seamless synchronisation between POS systems and tills, eliminating manual errors and transaction delays, thereby further enhancing overall operational efficiency.

The company’s solutions attracted strong interest from industry professionals at the event. At the Interswitch booth, visitors experienced live demonstrations, gaining firsthand insights into how these solutions can optimise business operations and enhance service delivery.

Speaking on the company’s participation, Muyiwa Asagba, Managing Director, Commercial Inclusion at Interswitch, highlighted the significance of the event in driving industry innovation.

He said: “The International MEGA HORECA 2025 was a fantastic opportunity to showcase how our solutions are reshaping payment experiences in the hospitality sector.

The engagement with industry stakeholders reinforced the growing demand for seamless, technology-driven payment systems that enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction.

At Interswitch we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that not only simplify transactions but also empower businesses to scale and thrive in an evolving digital landscape.”

Osasere Atohengbe, Vice President, Sales and Account Management for Commercial Inclusion at Interswitch, added: “We are delighted by the overwhelming response our solutions received at the International MEGA HORECA 2025 expo.

The event provided a valuable opportunity to engage with hospitality professionals, understand their evolving needs, and showcase how our solutions can transform their businesses.

From seamless payment acceptance to operational efficiency, our technology is designed to enhance customer experience while driving revenue growth for merchants.

