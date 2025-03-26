Interswitch Plans Donation Of It Equipment To Five Tertiary Institutions

Share

As part of its broader efforts to support the advancement of Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in Nigeria, leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has announced plans to donate IT equipment to five tertiary institutions across the country.

According to a press release, “through this initiative, Interswitch will donate network and computing devices, including routers and switches, to tertiary institutions across the country.

These donations will provide students with hands-on experience, while Cisco equips them with the training needed to earn industryrecognised certifications.

The curriculum, delivered through the Cisco Networking Academy, covers key areas such as cyber – security, networking, and programming course, empowering students to pursue careers in information and communication technology.

“The beneficiary institutions in this edition of the initiative include Federal University, Owerri (FUTO); University of Benin (UNIBEN); Covenant University, Ota; Yaba College of Technology, Lagos (YABATECH) and the University of Lagos.”

Commenting on the donations, Babafemi Ogungbamila, Executive Vice President, Group Operations and Technology at Interswitch, said that the technology company is committed to improving learning, especially in STEM fields.

“As a technology company, Interswitch understands the vital role that STEM-focused education plays in the advancement of a country. We also understand that this field of study requires the availability of IT equipment.

This informed our decision to donate the devices to academies with the belief that more students will be equipped as they improve their skills in STEMrelated fields.”

He added: “This milestone underscores the strength and consistency of our collabora – tion with Cisco in driving digital skills development.

For the second time, we are coming together with a shared vision—to equip the next generation with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in the STEM field.”

Abdel Saidu, Solutions Engineering Lead at Cisco Nigeria, said: “Through the breadth of Cisco Networking Academy courses, learning pathways, and network of employers along with our ecosystem of partnerships with governments, academic institutions, and non-profits, we empower the workforce with digital skills to develop sustainable and secure businesses, and more equitable societies.

Since the inception of the academy in Nigeria, we have trained over 745,000 learners through 228 institutes with 44 per cent of female participation”.

