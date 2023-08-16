Interswitch partners SVPG, ProductDive on devt of product community

Leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has said that its sponsorship of “The Dive 2023,’’ a product leadership conference organised by the Product Management Community, Product Dive, demonstrates its commitment to empowering and supporting the development of the Product community in Nigeria. According to a press release, the conference, which was held at Zone Tech Park, Gbagada, Lagos on August 12, 2023, proved to be an invaluable platform for the exchange of ideas, insights, and strategies that will undoubtedly shape the future of product leadership in Nigeria and beyond.

It brought together Product Managers, Heads of Product, start-up founders and ambitious leaders from various industries to enrich their expertise, forge connections, and ignite innovation within their organizations. Speakers and facilitators at the conference included, Ebi Atawodi, the Director of Product at Google, who delivered the keynote, Nnanna Enyi, Principal Product Manager at Amazon (and ex-Interswitch) and Bunmi Ayeh, Product Lead at Meta.

Commenting on the essence of the event and Interswitch’s partnership with the event organizers, Tomi Ogunlesi, Group Head, Brands and Communications at Interswitch, noted that the company remains committed to identifying and nurturing platforms that will drive the growth of product professionals and tech talent as a whole. He said: “Our support for The Dive 2023 aligns with our pursuit of empowering the tech community and reflects our belief in the transformative potential of collaboration and skill development. We are resolute in our mission to contribute to a thriving ecosystem where innovation and expertise intersect harmoniously.”

The statement said that: “Building upon the success of The Dive 2023, Interswitch is poised to make yet another substantial contribution to the Product industry as the headline sponsor for the upcoming Inspire Africa Product Conference, scheduled to take place in September 2023 in partnership with the renowned Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG), affirming its commitment to catalyzing positive change and growth within the tech industry.”