Interswitch partners Product Dive to host conference in London

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering and supporting the product management community, through its recent collaboration with ProductDive to host its first Product Management Conference in the United Kingdom. o a press release, the conference, tagged “Beyond Boundaries 1.0,” was curated for no-code tech career professionals and experienced product managers, with an overarching goal of enhancing the knowledge base of the product-focused community and accelerating the careers of product managers as they explore new horizons in their field.

The one-day conference served as a pivotal point of convergence for product managers in the diaspora to bolster their expertise, establish connections, and ignite innovation within their organisations. Speaking on the partnership with ProductDive, Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head, Brands & Communications at Interswitch Group, emphasized that as a key player in the digital payment landscape, Interswitch acknowledges the pivotal role of product management in shaping the future of technology and businesses.

He said: “We are happy to once again partner with ProductDive for the second time, providing a platform for meaningful discussions that will propel the growth of product professionals. At Interswitch, we believe in empowering professionals not only to meet industry standards but to redefine them, fostering a community of innovation that transcends boundaries.”